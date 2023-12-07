Groundbreaking All Star Games kick-off in Ba

An exciting chapter in Fijian football kick started today as the All Star Games commenced at the Technical Academy in Ba.

This groundbreaking initiative is not just a tournament but a quest to unearth the next generation of male and female footballers.

During the All Star Games, participants will showcase their prowess in various Skill Challenges, including ball control, shooting with both feet, the “Roy Krishna Parcour” for the best dribbler, and the “1 vs 1 King/Queen,” alongside engaging Small Sided Games.

The aim is to identify and celebrate talent, fostering the growth of young footballers.

The All Star Games are not confined to urban areas; they reach far and wide, covering talents from almost every district, from Ba to Tailevu and even up to Bua.

The program extends its reach to unearth hidden talents in rural places, emphasizing inclusivity and broadening the scope of football development.

Post the exhilarating 4-day All Star Games, the spotlight will shift to the “Future Kulas” Camp, where the 35 best-talented girls from all age groups will converge.

This extends the initiative’s commitment to nurturing talent across genders and age categories.

The Future Kulas Camp will run from 12-22 December.

Highlighting the broader impact of such programs, it is noteworthy that previous activities contributed significantly to the success of the U20 WC qualifier of the Kulas and the riveting final of the OFC U17 Women’s Championship in Tahiti where the Young Kulas held New Zealand to a nil all draw until the last few minutes of injury time.

Many players discovered through these initiatives played pivotal roles in these achievements.

Fiji FA technical director Timo Jankowski says that the success of these events is underpinned by “a qualified staff of over 30 people dedicated to the optimal safeguarding and development of the young talents.”