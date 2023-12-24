Sunday, December 24, 2023
Inaugural Future Kulas camp ends successfully

The inaugural Future Kulas camp successfully concluded at Fiji Football Technical Academy in Ba yesterday.

Hosted at the Fiji Football Technical Academy in Ba, the event marked a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in Fiji.

Over the course of 10 intensive days since December 13, 43 talented young girls, aged between 13 and 19, gathered from across the nation to participate in a transformative training program.

Under the watchful guidance of experienced coaches including the head of the technical Timo Jankowski and national women’s coach Angeline Chua, the camp aimed at individual player development featured rigorous double sessions each morning.

These sessions focused on Ballmastery, 1 v 1 drills, Small Sided Games, and Athletic Training, showcasing a commitment to honing the technical and physical aspects of the players.

Notably, the progress made by each participant was evident through the testing conducted on the first and last days of the camp.

“The first Future Kulas Camp was a tremendous success, exceeding our expectations. We witnessed remarkable growth in individual skills and witnessed a unique camaraderie among the girls, creating a solid foundation for the future of women’s football in Fiji,” Jankowski told Fiji FA Media.

In the afternoons, the players engaged in spirited competitions within six teams, emphasizing playing style and competitiveness.

This dynamic approach ensured that the girls had the opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills in a game setting, fostering a holistic understanding of the sport.

The Future Kulas Camp went beyond traditional training, incorporating various activities to promote holistic development. Highlights included a Football-Tennis Tournament, a rejuvenating nature walk, river fun, and a cinema outing featuring an inspiring movie. These experiences aimed to foster camaraderie among the participants and enhance their overall growth as individuals.

In the spirit of the festive season, every player received a stylish Adidas Tracksuit as a Christmas present, further cementing the sense of unity and camaraderie among the Future Kulas. Additionally, a McDonald’s Ball for each player served as an investment in their ongoing journey towards excellence.

The most remarkable aspect of the camp was the visible improvement in skills and the bonding that transpired among players with up to an 8-year age difference.

This camaraderie, coupled with the accelerated progress witnessed, instills confidence in the bright future of women’s football in Fiji.

“We’re proud to witness the passion and dedication displayed by these young athletes. The success of the Future Kulas Camp reaffirms our belief in the potential of women’s football in Fiji. We are committed to providing more opportunities for development in the future,” added Jankowski.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
