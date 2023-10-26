Leap of faith got me going: Begg

Ba youngster Nabil Begg took a leap of faith moments before taking the field in the final of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) against Lautoka in Suva and rest is now history.

The 19-year-old Sorokoba villager was ruled out by the team doctors on the eve of the final after copping an ankle injury in the 4-0 win over Navua in the semifinal.

He was heavily brought down twice in the second half and had to be carried off the field for treatment.

Later in the evening, he was assessed and told to rest, but Begg was determined to overcome the injury and play his first ever IDC final.

“It was quite a tough and emotional moment when I was advised that I needed to rest my sore ankle and an old injury. This being my first IDC final, it was very hard to let go the opportunity so I just kept myself composed and prayed for recovery.”

“In the morning of the final, I could feel little pain when I walked but I was determined to overcome that challenge. I worked with the team physio and did light training and later felt that I was ready to play the final.”

“The coach and all my teammates gave me all the encouragement and I was ready to play. I also spoke to my parents and they gave me their love and blessing and told me that they will be praying for me.”

“Having both my parents and my siblings present in the stadium gave me another reason to give my best in the final and help the team win.”

“It was a very tough final but we worked very hard throughout and carefully listened to all the instructions that were passed on by the coach. We played for each other and had to ensure we covered if someone lost possession or made any mistake.”

“I thank the Almighty for giving me strength to play the final and for helping the team win the game as well.”

The national rep said the win is very special to him as IDC is the pinnacle of all local tournaments in Fiji.

“Everyone worked so hard for this win and this is very special as we had the youngest team but everyone believed, trusted and prayed together.”

Looking forward to the next assignment, which is the Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand, Begg said they will also work hard to prepare.

“We are the defending champions and I am sure the coaches and the team management will work on a plan to ensure we give our best and retain our title.”