Monday, September 11, 2023
Leitch, Naikabula score in Chile RWC walkover

Photo courtesy: RugbyPass

Fijian duo Michael Leitch and Jone Naikabula scored a try each to help Japan claim a 42-12 win over Chile during their Rugby World Cup opener in France yesterday.

The Brave Blossoms dominated the contest outscoring their opponents by six tries to two at Stadium de Toulouse.

The try tally was completed with Ryoto Nakamura and Warner Dearns also getting a try each while forward Amato Fakatava grabbed a brace as Rikiya Matsuda converted all six tries.

The South Americans managed two tries to Rodrigo Fernandez and Alfonso Escobar with pivot Santiago Videla converting one try.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
