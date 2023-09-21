Man admitted in CWM after failed sting

A 33-year-old man is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva under the police guard after he attempted to throw a lit bottle filled with flammable liquid into the charge room of the Totogo Police Station.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua in a media conference this afternoon said the man is receiving treatment for burns and upon his recovery, he will be taken back into custody.

Tikoduadua said this incident is an isolated one, and he urges the public to remain calm and confident in the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to maintaining peace and security.

“The alleged attempt to attack a key security facility represents not only a direct threat to our security forces, but also to the peace and security that we hold dear as a nation.”

Tikoduadua said that the Criminal Investigations Department is leading the investigation into this incident, and they pledge to keep the public informed as further developments arise.

He said the Government’s utmost priority is the safety and security of the people of Fiji.

“We commend the quick response and vigilance of our Police officers who managed to apprehend the suspect swiftly and prevented what could have been a much worse situation.”

“The area surrounding the Totogo Police Station was promptly cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to allow for a thorough investigation.”

“Such acts of violence and attempts to disrupt the peace have no place in our society,” Tikoduadua added.

The Minister has also asked that everyone refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information which might lead to unnecessary panic or misinformation.