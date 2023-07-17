Monday, July 17, 2023
MPs salaries will be restored, Prasad assures

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has revealed that all Members of Parliament will receive their full salaries in the next budget, with the concurrence of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The Minister of Finance highlighted this in Parliament last week while the Membership of the Emoluments Committee was being moved.

Prof Prasad said that the Government will be restoring the salaries back to where it was while the Independent Emoluments Committee looks at the entire salaries, benefits, allowances and pension.

He said when Government was still in the Opposition; it was very difficult for them and noted that the Opposition Members also play a very useful role.

“A lot of people go to them, a lot of people ask them for donations, a lot of people ask them for lots of things, and we want to make sure that all MPs including Ministers are well equipped in terms of the resources because that is fundamental to a good and functioning democracy,” Prof Prasad said.

However, the Leader of Government Business, Lynda Tabuya said that pursuant to Standing Orders 129 that the Emoluments Committee will be established to review the salaries and allowances of MPs as provided under the Act.

The members are Lynda Tabuya, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Aseri Radrodro, Alvick Maharaj and Mosese Bulitavu.

She added that this motion has been brought about in agreement with the Opposition as to the need to review the salaries and allowances for MPs.

Tabuya revealed that there is a Cabinet decision made already pursuant to before this particular Committee is to sit which includes the reduction of allowances of Members of Cabinet.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
