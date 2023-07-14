Friday, July 14, 2023
Nand sworn in as Opposition MP

Sachida Nand has been sworn-in as the newest Member of Parliament.

In his maiden speech, Nand criticised the Government for its non-deliverance in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Nand said people will now suffer due to the Government’s policies to increase VAT, increased crime rate, unemployment, and the low minimum wage rate.

He called on the Government to lead, protect its entire people and to act as the leader.

The Opposition MP also criticised the Prime Minister for not convening the Constitutional Offices Commission to nominate the Electoral Commission.

“It was the tactic of the Government to delay the Electoral Commission to nominate him as the next member… This delayed the rights of those that voted for me.”

“However, let us all move forward from here,” Nand said.

The Opposition Member of Parliament also thanked this family for their support of his political career.

Nand replaces the former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama, who vacated his seat after being suspended from Parliament for three years.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
