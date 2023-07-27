No compensation for convicted drivers

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) will not pay compensation to drivers who suffer serious injuries if they are convicted of an offence or any act or omission that directly caused the accident.

Confirming this, ACCF chief executive, Parvez Akbar said 55 lives have been lost so far and this figure is indeed alarming.

He said approximately 80 per cent of the applications received by ACCF for compensation for serious injuries and deaths, have been related to speeding as the cause of the accident.

“Even one life lost is one too many,” he said.

“ACCF sees the impact of these deaths and injuries on individuals and families on a daily basis, and the ripple effect on families, communities, colleagues, the health system and the economy is unacceptable.”

Akbar said the current statistics for injuries and deaths on our roads are shocking and disgraceful.

“All these serious injuries and deaths are unnecessary and avoidable.”

“If drivers control their vehicle speed, it will prevent many crashes from occurring, and will reduce the impact when they do occur, lessening the severity of injuries sustained by the victims, and preventing death.”

To date, the ACCF have approved approximately $52 million in compensation for victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents.

The Commission is urging the public to be patient on the road and plan their journey wisely.