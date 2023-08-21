Monday, August 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Officers challenged to uphold integrity

The 4th cohort of Police officers who graduated from the Constable Qualifying Course have been challenged not to rest on their laurels and to use the qualification as a stepping stone and an opportunity to want more from policing.

Speaking to the 168 officers during the official closing, New Zealand Police Senior Advisor Mark Pakes said: “You are the Fiji Police, the public see you as the Fiji Police, they see you every day as a leader in the FPF.”

“Every measurable quantity that any police organisation has can only be achieved by the good people out there in the front line doing the work.”

“Every single thing we strive for comes down to how well equipped and enabled our people are out there who can achieve those results for us.”

S.A. Pakes said policing is a tough profession that requires a lot from those who choose to be part of the noble profession.

“It’s a tough job and requires immense dedication, immense commitment, we’re held to the highest regard in every value there is around professionalism, integrity, honesty, loyalty and we expect more of ourselves , but with that comes great reward.”

He also acknowledged the Academy facilitators for adopting a new approach to the CQC training, as the most important asset of any policing organization is its people.

“In any policing organisation, including ours in New Zealand and yours, our greatest asset is our people, our greatest resources are our people and therefore our greatest investment should be our people.”

Senior Advisor Pakes is the team leader for the NZ supported Duavata Fiji Police Partnership Program (FPPP).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Prince Harry, King Charles set for ...

King Charles III, 74, and his youngest son, Prince Harry, 38, are r...
News

Youths carry torch of progress, cha...

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru says youths of today ca...
News

German policy places stronger focus...

Germany's 2022 Indo-Pacific policy places a stronger focus on the B...
News

Strong and urgent climate action ne...

Pacific Islands Forum general secretary Henry Puna says we need to ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Prince Harry, King Charles set f...

Entertainment
King Charl...

Youths carry torch of progress, ...

News
Minister f...

German policy places stronger fo...

News
Germany's ...

Strong and urgent climate action...

News
Pacific Is...

Ministry clarifies remarks on ov...

News
The Minist...

Man arrested over service centre...

News
A 43-year-...

Popular News

Fiji squad named for Olympic qua...

Football
Fiji's squ...

Tahs, Force on Drua’s home...

Rugby
The New So...

Elderly man dies in Korosomo acc...

News
A 70-year-...

Labuschagne cops ban after Botit...

Rugby
Japan open...

Kikau voted in NRL tackle of the...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Flying Fijians welcomed in Porni...

RWC 2023
The Flying...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Prince Harry, King Charles set for ‘peace talks’