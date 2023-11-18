Parliament to sit next week

Parliament will resume from next Monday through to Friday.

Parliament had initially reduced Parliament sitting days from nine days to five, due to what they termed as ‘critical’ Government commitments, both internationally and nationally.

One main change that will be noted is the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, from Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya to Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

This was a decision taken by the Prime Minister last month, prior to his official visit to Australia.

However, it is expected that 17 papers and documents are being tabled for consideration, while eight questions directed to the Government are being asked by Members of Parliament.

There are four written questions that may be answered or tabled to Parliament at a later date.

Parliament is sitting from Monday at 9:30am.