Saturday, November 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Parliament to sit next week

Parliament will resume from next Monday through to Friday.

Parliament had initially reduced Parliament sitting days from nine days to five, due to what they termed as ‘critical’ Government commitments, both internationally and nationally.

One main change that will be noted is the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, from Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya to Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

This was a decision taken by the Prime Minister last month, prior to his official visit to Australia.

However, it is expected that 17 papers and documents are being tabled for consideration, while eight questions directed to the Government are being asked by Members of Parliament.

There are four written questions that may be answered or tabled to Parliament at a later date.

Parliament is sitting from Monday at 9:30am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fijian academic, Professor Chandra ...

Academia and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of the South ...
2023 Pacific Games

Let Camaraderie, sportsmanship shin...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Team Fiji to let the camar...
2023 Pacific Games

Saukuru confident of Team Fiji at P...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says he has utmost confi...
Rugby

Wainiqolo returns, Tuicuvu moves to...

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is back in the RCT Toulon squ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian academic, Professor Chand...

News
Academia a...

Let Camaraderie, sportsmanship s...

2023 Pacific Games
Prime Mini...

Saukuru confident of Team Fiji a...

2023 Pacific Games
Minister f...

Wainiqolo returns, Tuicuvu moves...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Raka back, Yato retains spot for...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Tribunal to hear suspended CJ...

News
The four-m...

Popular News

Schools to re-open from tomorrow...

News
Schools ar...

Lal calls out Ministers groging ...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fiji signs historic Samoa Agreem...

News
Fiji parti...

100 tonnes of ginger destined fo...

Business
An additio...

NZ beats Fiji in Oceania 7s fina...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Emergency Operations Centre acti...

News
The Nation...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fijian academic, Professor Chandra dies