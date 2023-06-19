Patience and discipline was key: Kumar

Victorious Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar says good team discipline and patience enabled them to lift the Digicel Fiji FACT title after 21 years on Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Kumar, who won the Fiji FACT title in 2010 with Ba, said the 2-1 extra time win over Rewa in the final was a hard fought battle and the players executed the game plan very well by remaining patient and focused throughout the torrid encounter.

“The boys really played their hearts out according to the game plan. I would like to thank the boys and the Almighty for the win. It’s a proud moment for us and the team.”

“I just told the boys to stay disciplined and have patience that we’ll score. As soon as you enter the field, your soul, heart and mind should be into the team, be loyal and give your 100 per cent in the field.”

“The main message was to maintain discipline on the field and that helped us scored goals. I told my boys to be humble, be patient and don’t rush into the game and the defence listened to the instruction.”

“Our whole game plan in the tournament was to stay disciplined, have the right mind-set and defend well.”

Kumar added that he challenged himself to win the tournament and dedicated the victory to his family.

“It’s the coach and player relation bonding and if we continue with it, I’m sure no district can stop Lautoka from winning.”

“It’s mean a lot to me because it’s the first time I came out to coach another district. I used to coach Ba first and this time I came out of my comfort zone to coach Lautoka.”

“I’m really proud and thank God for giving me the strength and power to coach a big team like Lautoka in a tournament.”

“I would like to dedicate this win to my family, my wife and my two sons back home for supporting me throughout this tournament.”