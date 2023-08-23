Planning office to assist agriculture sector

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the Ministry of Finance’s planning office will assist the agriculture sector in connecting with institutions and seeking collaborators and donors.

He highlighted this during his tour of the Koronivia Research Station yesterday.

“Government is pleased that we’ve been able to increase the budget for the agriculture sector and we want to make sure that the budgetary provisions are implemented in an efficient and effective manner”, Prof Prasad mentioned.

He also mentioned that the Coalition Government will drive the agriculture sector in a way that contributes significantly to the economy.