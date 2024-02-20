Qereqeretabua testifies in Kumar’s trial

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua today told the Magistrates Court in Suva that it was a waste of time, infuriating and embarrassing to read claims of an alleged illicit video of her on social media purported by Kishore Kumar over and over again.

Testifying on the second day of the trial before Resident-Magistrate Seini Puamau, Qereqeretabua said as a mother, wife and wife of a church leader she was infuriated and more annoyed that this was a rumour that was purported in 1988, after being crowned Miss Hibiscus and this has never been proven.

She said what was talked about in the video was totally insulting and she immediately made representation to the National Federation Party and to the Church, that these claims might bring disrepute to both the NFP and the Church.

She said as a woman and as the only woman in her Party serving as an Opposition MP at that time, this was an attack to all women who sought to represent their constituents in Parliament – That was why, Qereqeretabua said she spoke to both leaders of the NFP and the Church.

Qereqeretabua said she was embarrassed to talk on the subject with both the Church and the Party.

When pressed by Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions lawyer Moira Konrote, on the perception that was looming, Qereqeretabua said she did not engage at first, but people were starting to believe Kumar based on the comments and the number of shares of his video.

She said the effect was she feared she would not win re-election if she did not stand up to Kumar.

Qereqeretabua highlighted that it was the nastiest time to be in the Opposition and she would go back home and got questions whether it was all worth it or not?

She added this was apart from what Kumar was doing, whether it was all worth it or not.

In an interview in 2018, Qereqeretabua revealed she had survived a suicide attempt, earlier.

The Assistant Minister is currently being crossed-examined by the accused who is representing himself in court.

Kumar, a terminated school teacher faces six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that in July 2020, Kumar posted numerous videos attacking Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to possess a pornographic video featuring her.

The trial continues.