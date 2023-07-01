Recommit to Constitutional process, leaders told

Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has called on the Government, Opposition members and all independent entities to recommit to the Constitutional process and uphold the values and principles laid out.

Speaking at the Commanders of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major-General Kalouniwai said they believe that by respecting the processes outlined in the Constitution, the stability, trust and credibility of our institutions will be maintained.

“Any non-adherence to the Constitution could lead to civil, political, social and economic strife. We believe it is therefore crucial that our civil affairs today are addressed through lawful means in order to foster a culture of democratic accountability.”

“The Republic of Fiji Military Forces calls on the nation’s leaders to constructive dialogue to rectify current challenges and reaffirm their commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the well-being of our citizens.”

He is urging political leaders to trust the Constitutional process and that whatever decisions they make is done for the people, by the people.

“The RFMF also wishes to reassure and remind our fellow Fijians that we are here for each and every one of them regardless of ethnicity, race or gender and we will remain steadfast in our commitment to always ensure their safety and well-being at all times.”

“The RFMF will stay true to their principles of honour, integrity and loyalty and uphold the values that make the institution a beacon of optimism, courage and hope,” he added.