RFMF co-hosts Defence chiefs meet in Sigatoka

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), Major General Jone Kalouniwai and the Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino are co-hosting the Annual Indo Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference which is currently underway at the Intercontinental Resort in Sigatoka.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka who officiated at the opening of the conference yesterday, said the opportunity provides participants a platform to strengthen people to people relationships, share ideas, learn from each other and develop strategies that will build resilience in the face of common challenges.

“I have no doubt that the collective wisdom and experience gathered here will guide us towards a future that preserves the rules-based order, bolsters sovereignty, and upholds the ideals we hold dear.”

This year’s Conference is based on the theme; ‘Preserving the Rules Based Order to enable sovereignty in an Era of Strategic Competition in the Indo Pacific Region’.

“The theme of this meeting calls us to action, it urges us to safeguard the rules-based order, not just for our immediate interests but for future generations. We must seize this opportunity to adapt, to modernize and to forge new partnerships,” Rabuka said.

“Together, we can create a stronger network of nations committed to upholding the principles that have steered us through tumultuous times.”

“Together, let us stand as beacons of stability, guardians of freedom, and advocates for a world that embraces cooperation over conflict,” the Prime Minister added.

These conference bring together senior military leaders from regional nations to meet and discuss mutual security challenges, improve mutual relationships and foster security cooperation.

Thirty-three countries were invited to this year’s Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence Meeting.