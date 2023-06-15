Rongosulia leads golden boot race

Navua’s Solomon Islands import, midfielder Jared Rongosulia is currently leading the golden boot race at the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT.

Despite Navua bowing out of the tournament on Sunday, Rongosulia scored three goals.

Players with two goals are Mosese Nabose, Abbu Zahid, William Valentine and Ravnesh Karan Singh.

Players with one gaol are Faazil Faizul Ali, Ratu Apenisa Anare, Nabil Begg, Epeli Bobo, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Etonia Dogalau, Rusiate Doidoi, Suliano Doli, Rusiate Matarerega, Eneriko Matau, Sairusi Nalaubu, Jonetani Newa, Usman Omede, Dave Radrigai, Ashnil Raju, Sitiveni Rakai, Edwin Sahayam, Zibraaz Sahib, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Epeli Valevou, Ilaisa Vulimainavuso, Saula Waqa, Christopher Wasasala, Aporosa Yada.

Own goal: Geary Kubu.

Meanwhile, 36 goals have been scored in the tournament so far.

On Saturday, in the first semifinal, Labasa will take on Lautoka at 2pm while the Ba vs Rewa clash will kick off at 3 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.