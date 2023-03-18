Saturday, March 18, 2023
Women’s semifinalists confirmed

The women’s semifinalists of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s have been confirmed after the completion of the quarterfinals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

In the first semi-final, Army women will take on Striders at 12.40 pm.

In the second semi-final, Seahawks will face Seahawks 2 at 12.57 pm.

In the first quarterfinal, Army women thrashed Steelers 41-5, in the second quarterfinal, Striders overcame Police women 17-7.

In the third quarterfinal, Seahawks thumped Tagimoucia Ranadi 38-7 and in the last quarterfinal, Seahawks 2 defeated Fire women 19-0.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
