Saturday, June 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Saifiti to miss Roosters clash

Photo Courtesy: Newcastle Herald

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti will miss the clash against the Sydney Roosters in Round 16 of NRL on match day.

Knights confirmed the exclusion of Saifiti from the squad after he suffered a sternum injury, resulting in the late withdrawal from this weekend’s game.

Saifiti will be treated over the coming days with the goal of achieving Round 17 availability.

Strong and powerful forward Leo Thompson is expected to start in place of Saifiti.

The clash between the Knights and Roosters will kick off at 5pm at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Silktails quartet ruled out of Reds...

Four Kaiviti Silktails players have been ruled out of Ron Massey Cu...
News

Supreme Court of Vanuatu finds Acha...

Former acting chief executive and general manager of the Fiji Natio...
Entertainment

Emmy Awards winner Pacino officiall...

Primetime Emmy Awards winner Al Pacino has officially become a dad ...
Entertainment

Schwarzenegger wants to run for pre...

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was born and raised ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Silktails quartet ruled out of R...

Rugby
Four Kaivi...

Supreme Court of Vanuatu finds A...

News
Former act...

Emmy Awards winner Pacino offici...

Entertainment
Primetime ...

Schwarzenegger wants to run for ...

Entertainment
The Termin...

Players are misguided, mistreate...

Sports
Every sing...

HRADC wants prison visitation po...

News
The Human ...

Popular News

Police clarifies issue on a reco...

News
The Fiji P...

National Anti-Doping Policy appr...

News
Cabinet ha...

Blues top Group A, face Labasa i...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

Suva ends campaign with a win

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva ended...

Amber Heard pays Depp $1m in set...

Entertainment
Actress Am...

We are committed to player welfa...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Silktails quartet ruled out of Reds clash