Saifiti to miss Roosters clash

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti will miss the clash against the Sydney Roosters in Round 16 of NRL on match day.

Knights confirmed the exclusion of Saifiti from the squad after he suffered a sternum injury, resulting in the late withdrawal from this weekend’s game.

Saifiti will be treated over the coming days with the goal of achieving Round 17 availability.

Strong and powerful forward Leo Thompson is expected to start in place of Saifiti.

The clash between the Knights and Roosters will kick off at 5pm at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.