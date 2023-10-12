Singh apologises for Loaniceva’s conduct

Rewa coach Roderick Singh has asked for forgiveness from Navua Football Association for their goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva’s violent conduct on Jackson Wale today.

Loaniceva was given the marching orders in Rewa’s 2-1 loss to Navua in their last B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the 54th minute of the match, Loaniceva stamped Wale and inflicted further pain on the attack whilst he landed on the ground.

While expressing his disappointment over Loaniceva’s behaviour which resulted in their loss, Singh humbly apologised to Navua Football Association and assured the Rewa FA will take a strict action against Loaniceva.

“Pretty much disappointed with the discipline,” an unhappy Singh told FijiLive.

“The fact that we lost the goalkeeper. Not happy with him but it all happened under pressure. We were winning and then one simple mistake like that cost us the game. Nothing to blame and take away from the team.”

“From day one, we were not in this tournament. We were always back paddling and chasing the game but we started to win and lose in the second and later stage. That is something to worry about and work on.”

“It’s a very early and the heat of the moment to talk to him (Epeli Loaniceva). We’ll discuss and he will see the video and realise his mistake.”

“I know he has good character and is a good goalkeeper and he will come back improved. It’s our job to apologise. In sports there is no room for such violent conduct and neither Rewa entertains such violent conduct.”

“The player (Epeli Loaniceva) has been asked to go and apologies to Jackson Wale and the Navua team. I as the head coach of Rewa also go and apologies to Navua for this incident. We can’t do this in league games and tournaments. He will need to improve his discipline no matter what you are put under and players need to control their emotions.”