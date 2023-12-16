Star-studded Police FC remain on course

A star-studded Police FC from Ba remains on course in the 2023 Digicel National Club Championship (NCC) after posting an impressive 5-0 win over Lami Rangers at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Suva yesterday.

Laced with stars like Misiwani Nairube, Praneel Naidu, Etonia Dogalau, Peceli Sukabula, Rahul Naresh, Nabil Begg, Mohammed Rahim, Samuela Navoce and Ratu Apenisa Anare, the Ronil Kumar coached side look favorites for the title.

A win or draw to Police FC in their last Group A against Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mega FC will see them finish on top and progress to the final.

The Police FC vs Mega FC clash will kick off at 1pm.