T/Naitasiri vs Navua in Futsal IDC opener

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Navua in the opening match of the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship in Suva tomorrow.

The next match will see Rakiraki take on Labasa at 5.30pm.

The Futsal IDC is being hosted at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala.

Defending champions Ba will battle against Nadi at 7pm and the opening day’s match will be concluded by the clash of arch-rivals Lami and last year’s finalist Suva at 8.30pm.

On Day 2, Lami will take on Rakiraki at 4pm followed by the encounter between Tailevu Naitasiri and Ba at 5.30pm.

Navua and Nadi will clash at 7pm while Suva will meet Labasa at 8.30pm.

On Day 3, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadi at 3pm while Navua will take on Ba at 4.30pm.

Suva will battle against Rakiraki at 6pm and Lami will play Labasa at 7.30pm to round off all the pool matches.

The semifinal and final will be played on Sunday.