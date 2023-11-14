Tuesday, November 14, 2023
TC Mal to develop into CAT 3 tonight

Tropical cyclone Mal is likely to intensify into a Category three system as it approaches the Fiji Group tonight.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says its current analysis indicates that destructive category three winds are likely to be confined close to the centre of the system over open waters.

However, if the system moves closer to the land areas in comparison to the current expected path, hurricane force winds could also be experienced over the land areas.

Gale to storm force winds are expected over the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups from later this afternoon or evening and spread over the rest of the country overnight, especially over western and southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

The Weather Office has also warned that a flash flood warning remains in force for the low-lying areas and crossings in Qauia, Lami and Marata Village, Wailoku.

An alert remains in force for flash flood prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas of Coral Coast to Navua, Lami, Suva, Nausori and Tailevu areas, Naitasiri Province and Ovalau Island.

Flooding of roads, iris crossings and bridges in low-lying areas and flood plains is also likely.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
