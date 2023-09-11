Monday, September 11, 2023
Child found amidst reports of abduction

Police have managed to locate the five-year-old child and establish the circumstances surrounding the report of alleged abduction from Lokia, yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Police is pleading with members of the public to resolve their family issues in an amicable manner and to avoid involving children.

The incident emanated from an ongoing dispute over the child.

Police will be questioning both parties to ensure the incident is not repeated.

The request for information issued earlier is now cancelled, and we thank members of the public for sharing the post.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
