Unacceptable, says Seruiratu

It is unacceptable what has happened with the suspension of Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde, says Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu said any Fijian have a responsibility to engage with officials and likewise with our friends from foreign nations and partners.

“This is our right; this is our freedom, and yet we are concerned with the suspension that is highlighted in these days.”

The Director of Public Prosecution, Christopher Pryde was removed from office on Thursday and will be investigated for allegations of misbehavior.

Yesterday in an interview with the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, he said that the Constitutional Offices Commission was made aware of the meeting and says such a meeting should never have happened, as for the DPP to be seen “fraternizing with someone high profile and under investigation would not be the right thing for the DPP to have done.”

Rabuka said if nothing becomes of the investigation by the tribunal, Pryde will be reinstated.

“That is the whole meaning of suspension,” Rabuka added.