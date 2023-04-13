Thursday, April 13, 2023
Women have been disproportionately affected: Tabuya

Women have been disproportionately affected by various global and local issues, with many losing their jobs and struggling to provide for their families.

This comment came from Minister for Women and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya as she opened the Women’s Economic Empowerment – High Level Consultation at the Pearl Resort today.

She said women’s economic empowerment is crucial for the sustainable and inclusive growth of our country.

“I hope this two day consultation workshop will help identify key challenges and opportunities facing all Fijian women and girls in the context of economic empowerment and build consensus while unpacking barriers, areas of concerns and mapping the drivers of change.”

“By harnessing the wealth of expertise and experience present in this consultation, this will ensure pathways are mapped out for a more equitable and inclusive future for all Fijian women and girls.”

Present at the event were close to 60 women from different organisations who will take the lead role and be the drivers of change.

Tabuya thanked the participants for their commitment towards the cause and looks forward to the outcome of the two day consultation which concludes on Friday.

 

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
News

Director of Public Prosecutions suspended