Byrne makes positional changes for Reds clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has made some positional changes in the backline for their all-important Super Rugby Pacific Round 15 clash against the Queensland Reds.

The new-look backine sees versatile Kalaveti Ravouvou moving to left wing, Teti Tela starting at inside centre and Selestino Ravutaumada shifting to fullback.

Byrne has maintained his front row from last week with Haereiti Hetet at loosehead prop, Mesake Doge at tighthead and Tevita Ikanivere as hooker.

The second row will consist of Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia while Joseva Tamani remains at blindside flanker with Vilive Miramira on the openside and Captain Meli Derenalagi at number eight.

Frank Lomani remains at halfback with Caleb Muntz slotting in at flyhalf this week.

Ravouvou partners with Eroni Sau, who shifts to the right wing.

Tela at the inside centre position will partner Iosefo Masi who is on the outside and Ravutaumada completes the starting 15 at fullback.

The bench sees the return of Mesulame Dolokoto and Meli Tuni while Elia Canakaivata is the backup loose forward.

The Drua faces the Queensland Reds at 4.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fijian Drua starting team: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (C), Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Teti Tela, Iosefo Masi, Eroni Sau, Selestino Ravutaumada.

Reserves: Mesu Dolokoto, Meli Tuni, Samuela Tawake, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Michael Naitokani.