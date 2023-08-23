Fiji FA to reschedule deferred BOG games

Fiji Football Association is looking at rescheduling the two deferred matches of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice cream Battle of Giants to 14 September amid scheduling concerns.

Labasa FA in particular had raised concerns over the initial date of 15 September as the Babasiga Lions who have a good chance to progress to the semifinals, would somewhat be disadvantaged if they qualify as they will have to play the semifinal the following day, 16 September.

Addressing this concern, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammad Yusuf confirmed to Fijilive that they have taken Labasa’s concerns into consideration.

“We’re trying to find a spot on the 14th of September.”

The matches will still be held at the Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Yusuf also confirmed that the dead rubber Group A match between Nadi and Tailevu Naitiasiri will still be played as per the tournament regulations although both teams are out.

Meanwhile, in the tournament’s progression, two teams have clinched their spots in the semi-finals of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Bargain Box Lautoka emerges as the leader in Group A with seven points, trailed by Southern Forest Navua with five.

A unique situation brews in Group A as Rewa and Suva are neck and neck, each holding six points after their two games. They remain tied on factors such as goal difference and goals scored.

To resolve this, the Fiji FA introduced the fair play method as the tie-breaker.

“The team with the fewest cards will proceed,” an official explained, though the final decision is yet to be announced.