Wednesday, August 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji FA to reschedule deferred BOG games

Fiji Football Association is looking at rescheduling the two deferred matches of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice cream Battle of Giants to 14 September amid scheduling concerns.

Labasa FA in particular had raised concerns over the initial date of 15 September as the Babasiga Lions who have a good chance to progress to the semifinals, would somewhat be disadvantaged if they qualify as they will have to play the semifinal the following day, 16 September.

Addressing this concern, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammad Yusuf confirmed to Fijilive that they have taken Labasa’s concerns into consideration.

“We’re trying to find a spot on the 14th of September.”

The matches will still be held at the Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Yusuf also confirmed that the dead rubber Group A match between Nadi and Tailevu Naitiasiri will still be played as per the tournament regulations although both teams are out.

Meanwhile, in the tournament’s progression, two teams have clinched their spots in the semi-finals of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Bargain Box Lautoka emerges as the leader in Group A with seven points, trailed by Southern Forest Navua with five.

A unique situation brews in Group A as Rewa and Suva are neck and neck, each holding six points after their two games. They remain tied on factors such as goal difference and goals scored.

To resolve this, the Fiji FA introduced the fair play method as the tie-breaker.

“The team with the fewest cards will proceed,” an official explained, though the final decision is yet to be announced.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Ex Post Fiji CEO fronts court over ...

Former Post Fiji chief executive Dr Anirudha Bansod  fronted the Ma...
News

Man dies in Nausori house fire

A house fire in Ross Street, Nausori Town claimed the life of a 59-...
News

High court escapee surrenders to Po...

Vilimoni Saumaki, one of the two individuals who made a daring esca...
News

$50k win eases Narayan’s financial ...

49-year-old Anand Narayan, who won $50,000 in Vodafone Fiji’s birth...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ex Post Fiji CEO fronts court ov...

News
Former Pos...

Man dies in Nausori house fire

News
A house fi...

High court escapee surrenders to...

News
Vilimoni S...

$50k win eases Narayan’s financi...

News
49-year-ol...

From Ra to Aust, Buekilagi share...

News
Apolosi Bu...

Navua faces player shortage for ...

Football
Navua is f...

Popular News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Ba youngster trials with Welling...

Football
Ba youngst...

Ministry backs plans for boxing ...

Boxing
The Fiji B...

Tuisova, Ravai back to full trai...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Singh eager to shine on Beach So...

Football
Young Fiji...

Fair, respectful athletic enviro...

Rugby
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Ex Post Fiji CEO fronts court over corrupt charges