Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp

Three Fijian players who share links to Fiji have been named in the Wallaroos 32-player May camp in the build-up for the test against the Fijiana XVs in Sydney.

Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning has included Melbourne Rebels prop Laiema Bosenavulagi, NSW Waratahs lock-forward Sera Naiqama and Brumbies loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra in his squad.

17-year-old Bosenavulagi was part of the Quins Under 17 grade rugby and made her debut for the Rebels last year in the Super W competition.

She is one of the 11 uncapped players named for the camp alongside 20-year-old Tuinakauvadra, who plays for the Brumbies women.

27-year-old Naiqama, the younger sister of former Fiji Bati Captain Kevin and Wes Naiqama has also been included in the camp.

Naiqama already has had six Wallaroos caps.

The Wallaroos vs Fijiana test will be played on the 20th of May.

Wallaroos squad for May camp: Adiana Talakai, Alana Elisaia, Annabelle Codey, Ashlea Bishop, Ashley Marsters, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Bridie O’Gorman, Caitlyn Halse, Carys Dallinger, Cecilia Smith, Deni Ross, Desiree Miller, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Faitala Moleka, Georgina Friedrichs, Grace Hamilton, Ivania Wong, Jasmin Huriwai, Laiema Bosenavulagi, Layne Morgan, Leilani Nathan, Madison Schuck, Maya Stewart, Michaela Leonard, Sarah Lewis, Sera Naiqama, Shannon Parry, Siokapesi Palu, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Tania Naden, Trilleen Pomare.