NZ to host OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has confirmed that New Zealand will host the Olympic Football Tournament 2024 – OFC Men’s Qualifier 2023.

The competition will be played from 27 August 27 to 9 September in Auckland.

OFC has also confirmed that only eight teams will participate in the qualifiers and that are American Samoa, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

The winner of the final will secure direct qualification for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament at the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024.

Meanwhile, OFC will conduct the Pool draws on Thursday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
