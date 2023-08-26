We will execute our plan on time: Sherman

Digicel national men’s team head coach Rob Sherman says executing the game plan on time will be crucial for the Junior Bula Boys in their opening match against New Zealand in order to make a positive start at the OFC Under 23 Olympic Qualifiers in Auckland next week.

“We need to execute the tack-tickle plan that we have put forward and we feel that it will be a big step towards victory and a successful result. That’s something the lad will have to concentrate on. It’s also a great opportunity for the boys to taste how international football is played,” Sherman told FijiLive.

“We are more confident around that particular aspect as we move forward. We have four more sessions before we play our first game.”



Sherman added that while the 27-member squad is rallied to go up against their arch-rival, the team is making huge progress in the training sessions.

“Conditioning and developing tack-ticks is crucial because we want to see the boys progressing well in the training. We feel the team is moving forward at the right pace and the boys are looking forward to the game on the 30th.”

“We are developing a tack-tickle understanding of our opponents and how we want to play and the boys are embracing that from which we see steady progress.”

Fiji Under 23 will open its campaign against New Zealand at 3pm at Go Media Stadium on Wednesday.