Saturday, August 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We will execute our plan on time: Sherman

Digicel national men’s team head coach Rob Sherman says executing the game plan on time will be crucial for the Junior Bula Boys in their opening match against New Zealand in order to make a positive start at the OFC Under 23 Olympic Qualifiers in Auckland next week.

“We need to execute the tack-tickle plan that we have put forward and we feel that it will be a big step towards victory and a successful result. That’s something the lad will have to concentrate on. It’s also a great opportunity for the boys to taste how international football is played,” Sherman told FijiLive.

“We are more confident around that particular aspect as we move forward. We have four more sessions before we play our first game.”

Sherman added that while the 27-member squad is rallied to go up against their arch-rival, the team is making huge progress in the training sessions.

“Conditioning and developing tack-ticks is crucial because we want to see the boys progressing well in the training. We feel the team is moving forward at the right pace and the boys are looking forward to the game on the 30th.”

“We are developing a tack-tickle understanding of our opponents and how we want to play and the boys are embracing that from which we see steady progress.”

Fiji Under 23 will open its campaign against New Zealand at 3pm at Go Media Stadium on Wednesday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Pair charged for failing to deliver...

A 37-year-old company director and a 28-year-old woman have been ch...
Rugby

Axed Cokanasiga back in England tra...

Fiji-born giant Bath Rugby winger Joe Cokanasiga is back in trainin...
Rugby

Pivac to guide NEC Green Rockets

Former Flying Fijians mentor Wayne Pivac has been appointed head co...
Football

Players adapted to the weather: She...

Digicel national men’s team head coach Rob Sherman says the Junior ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pair charged for failing to deli...

News
A 37-year-...

Axed Cokanasiga back in England ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Pivac to guide NEC Green Rockets...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Players adapted to the weather: ...

Football
Digicel na...

Five Fijians named for France cl...

Rugby
Five playe...

ISRO team in Fiji for Aditya-L1 ...

News
Indian Hig...

Popular News

Rabuka in Vanuatu for MSG meetin...

News
Prime Mini...

Uru, Daugunu to start against Po...

Rugby
Former Fij...

ISRO team in Fiji for Aditya-L1 ...

News
Indian Hig...

Sam impressed with Fiji’s first ...

Football
Fiji Beach...

2,400 civil servants received tr...

News
The Perman...

Japan provides grant for medical...

News
 The Minis...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Pair charged for failing to deliver paid services